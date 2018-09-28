Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Week 4
Freeman (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman still hasn't been cleared to take contact, leaving Tevin Coleman as the leader of Atlanta's backfield for a third consecutive week. Freeman did make it back to limited practice participation Thursday, potentially setting him up for a return Week 5 against the Steelers.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Still not cleared for contact•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns as limited participant•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: 'Not quite there' in recovery•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: 'Trending up' in recovery from injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Rams look unstoppable
Miss Thursday's game? Chris Towers catches you up on what went down, as well as all of the...
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...