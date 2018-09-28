Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Week 4

Freeman (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bengals, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman still hasn't been cleared to take contact, leaving Tevin Coleman as the leader of Atlanta's backfield for a third consecutive week. Freeman did make it back to limited practice participation Thursday, potentially setting him up for a return Week 5 against the Steelers.

More News
Our Latest Stories