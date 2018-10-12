Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Week 6

Freeman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman didn't practice at all this week and will now sit out for a fourth time in six games. Tevin Coleman gets another opportunity to lead the Atlanta backfield, with rookie Ito Smith in a supporting role. The Falcons reportedly don't view the bone bruise in Freeman's foot as a long-term issue, but it is somewhat worrisome that he's also dealing with a groin injury, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The next opportunity to play will come on Monday Night Football against the Giants in Week 7.