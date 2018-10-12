Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Week 6
Freeman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman didn't practice at all this week and will now sit out for a fourth time in six games. Tevin Coleman gets another opportunity to lead the Atlanta backfield, with rookie Ito Smith in a supporting role. The Falcons reportedly don't view the bone bruise in Freeman's foot as a long-term issue, but it is somewhat worrisome that he's also dealing with a groin injury, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The next opportunity to play will come on Monday Night Football against the Giants in Week 7.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not spotted Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Listed as non-participant•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will put in light workout•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not in line for long-term absence•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could miss another game•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Has bone contusion in foot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...