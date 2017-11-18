Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out Monday

Freeman (concussion) has been ruled out of Monday's tilt against the Seahawks, Vaugn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman will be sidelined for Monday's showdown with the Seahawks after suffering a concussion last Sunday against the Cowboys. The 25-year-old back has a history of concussions throughout his career, with this being his second on the year. Now that he is officially out, look for Tevin Coleman to carry the load Monday night, with Terron Ward taking over as the No. 2 option in the backfield.

