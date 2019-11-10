Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out with ankle issue
Freeman won't return to Sunday's contest in New Orleans due to an ankle injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
What was earlier reported as a foot issue is instead affecting Freeman's ankle. In any case, with Freeman and Ito Smith (neck, IR) out of commission, Brian Hill is leading the Falcons' backfield. Meanwhile, Kenjon Barner and rookie Qadree Ollison are in reserve.
