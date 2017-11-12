Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out with concussion

Freeman (concussion) won't return to Sunday's contest versus the Cowboys, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman mustered two carries for three yards before his departure in the first quarter. After an evaluation, he has entered the league's concussion protocol, with its numerous steps to receive clearance to play again. On a positive note, he has more time than normal to do so due to the Falcons' Week 11 tilt landing on Monday Night Football. Until he's available again, Atlanta's backfield will be led by Tevin Coleman, with Terron Ward on hand for change-of-pace work.