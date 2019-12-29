Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Rushing inefficiency reduces value

Freeman ran for 58 yards on 18 carries and hauled in two of four targets for 15 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-22 win against Tampa Bay.

Dating back to the start of the 2018 campaign, Freeman has produced nowhere near the rushing totals he established over his first three years as Atlanta's starting running back. In 16 appearances over the past two seasons, Freeman has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry with two total rushing scores, while his per-season averages between 2015 and 2017 were 4.4 yards per attempt and 9.7 rushing touchdowns per season. Though his rushing efficiency took a significant dip in 2019, Freeman's receiving output was the third greatest of his career (410 yards) and his four receiving scores established a new personal best. Under contract through 2022, Freeman remains the unquestioned No. 1 back in Atlanta's RB rotation heading into the offseason.