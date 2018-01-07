Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Scores in playoff win

Freeman rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and added a three-yard catch during Saturday's 26-13 win over the Rams.

Early special teams snafus by the Rams gave Atlanta a few short fields early, but Los Angeles was effective in limiting the Falcons to field goals. That changed in the second quarter when Freeman, with a healthy push from offensive lineman Jake Matthews, barreled into the end zone for a three-yard score. After missing a chunk of November with a concussion, Freeman lit things up to close the season, with three of four games with at least 90 total yards. He can be forgiven for needing to grind his way through much of Saturday's matchup against a tough Rams defense, but next week doesn't promise to be any easier. As the NFC's bottom seed, the Falcons and Freeman next head to Philadelphia to take on an Eagles front that gave up the fewest opponent rushing yards in the league by a full four yards per game in 2017.