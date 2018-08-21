Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Set to rest Saturday

Freeman won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to star wideout Julio Jones, with coach Dan Quinn relaying that that he approached the preseason with a plan to manage the duo's playing time, given their injury history. Both players are in line to be ready for action come Week 1, barring any practice setbacks.

