Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Freeman (foot) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As coach Dan Quinn predicted, Freeman didn't step on the practice field Wednesday, but there's a chance the running back gets out there Thursday and/or Friday. Consequently, the Falcons' two remaining practice reports of Week 12 will give an indication of whether or not his recovery from a sprained foot extends into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

