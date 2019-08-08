Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Sitting again Thursday

Freeman will be held out of Thursday's preseason contest at Miami, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman has been injury-prone the past two seasons, missing 16 combined games, so it's not a shock coach Dan Quinn is keeping him on the sidelines. The Falcons' No. 1 running back will thus yield reps to Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner and Tony Brooks-James in the second of the team's five exhibitions.