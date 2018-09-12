Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Skips practice Wednesday

Freeman (knee) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn relayed Wednesday that Freeman is dealing with some knee soreness and is viewed as day-to-day. Previous reports suggested that Freeman's injury isn't serious, but his absence from practice Wednesday means that his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. If Freeman is limited at all or out this weekend, Tevin Coleman would be in store for an enhanced role out of the backfield.

