Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Skips practice Wednesday
Freeman (knee) won't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn relayed Wednesday that Freeman is dealing with some knee soreness and is viewed as day-to-day. Previous reports suggested that Freeman's injury isn't serious, but his absence from practice Wednesday means that his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. If Freeman is limited at all or out this weekend, Tevin Coleman would be in store for an enhanced role out of the backfield.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to play Week 2•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Avoids major injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Downplays knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Contained by Philadelphia defense•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Gearing up for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...