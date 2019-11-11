Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Slated to undergo MRI
Freeman is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the foot sprain he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
For now, Freeman's status for Week 11's game against the Panthers is cloudy, but if he's limited or out for the contest, Brian Hill -- who carried 20 times for 61 yards and hauled in a 10-yard passing TD in relief of Freeman in Week 10 -- would be in line for an expanded role in the Falcons attack.
