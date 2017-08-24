Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Still in concussion protocol

Freeman (concussion), who has already been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals, will likely miss the Falcons' final preseason tilt versus the Jaguars next week as he remains subject to the league's concussion protocol, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman can't afford to suffer any setbacks prior to Week 1 upon his eventual return from the league's concussion protocol, so the Falcons will likely play it safe and keep him sidelined for their preseason finale regardless of whether or not he's medically cleared by then. In the meantime, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward figure to assume reps with the first team while Brian Hill, Kelvin Taylor and Jhurell Pressley provide depth.