Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Still in protocol, not practicing Wednesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and won't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
It appears Freeman hasn't made much notable progress in his recovery since entering the protocol following his early departure in the first quarter of the Falcons' Week 10 win over the Cowboys. Though practice participation doesn't have any bearing on a player receiving clearance from the protocol, it's typically an indication that he's trending in the right direction. Given that Freeman had a prior history of concussions before suffering his latest head injury, the Falcons could opt to proceed cautiously with the running back, who missed his first game of the season in Monday's win over the Seahawks. Freeman will likely need to practice in some capacity either Thursday or Friday and receive clearance from an independent neurologist afterward in order for the Falcons to give him the green light to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. If that fails to materialize, Tevin Coleman would serve as the team's lead back for the second straight contest.
