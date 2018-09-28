Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Still not cleared for contact

Freeman (knee) was present for Friday's practice but was wearing a non-contact jersey, according to Jason Butt of The Athletic.

Freeman practiced on a limited basis Thursday, and his presence Friday indicates he could get some work in for a second day in a row. However, he will need to be cleared for contact before he returns to action, and it remains to be seen if that will happen before the Falcons' Week 4 matchup with the Bengals.