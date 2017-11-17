Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Still not practicing
Freeman (concussion) isn't practicing Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
While the Falcons aren't yet ready to rule him out, Freeman's concussion history makes it likely he'll miss at least one game, even with the Falcons playing on Monday Night Football. He may be ruled out on the final injury report if he doesn't manage some form of practice Saturday. Tevin Coleman is in line to act as the lead back Monday in Seattle, with Terron Ward (knee) handling the backup gig. Freeman suffered a concussion this August and also had one in November 2015.
