Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Strong rushing performance in loss

Freeman logged 24 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Saints while also fumbling once.

Freeman looked sharp while averaging 6.2 yards per carry on 12 totes against the Vikings last Sunday in his return from what amounted to nearly a three-game absence due to a concussion. He followed up that effort with a season high in carries Thursday, leading to his second-best rushing total of the season. Freeman was shut out of the air attack altogether, something that had yet to transpire this season outside of the Week 10 contest versus the Cowboys that Freeman had exited early due to his head injury. He'll look to build on the strong effort and achieve his second 100-yard game of the season when the Falcons take on the Buccaneers in Week 15.