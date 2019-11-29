Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Struggles on ground persist
Freeman ran for 51 yards on 17 carries and caught four of five targets for 13 receiving yards during Thursday's 26-18 loss to the Saints.
The two-time Pro Bowl back has been anemic as a rusher thus far in 2019, now standing at 3.4 yards per carry on the season after another struggling effort Thanksgiving night against New Orleans' top-five rush defense. Receiving production has salvaged fantasy utility for Freeman to some extent, but he's only eclipsed 40 rushing yards twice all year running behind a banged-up Falcons offensive line. Freeman is now afforded nine days to rehabilitate from a sprained foot that kept him limited during Monday's practice session, before Atlanta takes on Carolina's 27th-ranked defense Dec. 8.
