Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Taking contact Friday
Freeman (shoulder) was spotted in a black jersey at Friday's practice, but Falcons head coach Dan Quinn relayed the running back is feeling fine and was still able to take contact, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman donned the jersey as part of limited no-contact sessions Wednesday and Thursday, but relayed that he was simply wearing the garment Friday because he liked it rather than as a result of any continued restrictions. It's possible that the Falcons will still end up listing Freeman as a limited participant for Friday's practice, but the running back doesn't look to be in any serious danger of missing Sunday's game against the Panthers, even if he carries an injury designation heading into the contest.
