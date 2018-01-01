Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Tallies receiving touchdown in win
Freeman rushed 11 times for 23 yards but gathered in nine of 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers.
Freeman and backfield mate Tevin Coleman produced identical lines in the ground game, but the former truly distinguished himself through the air. Freeman opened the scoring on the afternoon with his 19-yard touchdown reception to cap the Falcons' opening drive, and he went on to post season bests in receptions and receiving yardage. The four-year pro did struggle on the ground over the final two regular-season contests overall, however, gaining just 59 yards on 22 carries (2.7 YPC). He'll look to get back to the more balanced lines he'd produced on a couple of occasions earlier this season when Atlanta faces off with the high-powered Rams in next Saturday's NFC wild-card road tilt.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Endures miserable outing versus Saints•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Totals 194 scrimmage yards Monday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Strong rushing performance in win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heads backfield in return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for typical workload•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't face limitations Sunday•
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...