Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Tallies receiving touchdown in win

Freeman rushed 11 times for 23 yards but gathered in nine of 11 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers.

Freeman and backfield mate Tevin Coleman produced identical lines in the ground game, but the former truly distinguished himself through the air. Freeman opened the scoring on the afternoon with his 19-yard touchdown reception to cap the Falcons' opening drive, and he went on to post season bests in receptions and receiving yardage. The four-year pro did struggle on the ground over the final two regular-season contests overall, however, gaining just 59 yards on 22 carries (2.7 YPC). He'll look to get back to the more balanced lines he'd produced on a couple of occasions earlier this season when Atlanta faces off with the high-powered Rams in next Saturday's NFC wild-card road tilt.