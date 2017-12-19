Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Totals 194 scrimmage yards Monday

Freeman rushed 22 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and caught five of seven targets for 68 yards in Monday night's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.

Freeman's 194 all-purpose yards marked the second most of his career, as he led the Falcons in both rushing and receiving. Although his night could've been even better had he not fumbled at the goal line in the first quarter, resulting in tight end Levine Toilolo falling on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, Freeman ultimately compensated with a 32-yard run to pay dirt during the fourth quarter. While it remains to be seen whether Tevin Coleman (concussion) will be cleared in time for this Sunday's trip to New Orleans, Freeman's stellar recent form should give his fantasy owners confidence ahead of a tough matchup. In Week 14 against the Saints, he rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.