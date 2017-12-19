Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Totals 194 scrimmage yards Monday
Freeman rushed 22 times for 126 yards and a touchdown and caught five of seven targets for 68 yards in Monday night's 24-21 win over the Buccaneers.
Freeman's 194 all-purpose yards marked the second most of his career, as he led the Falcons in both rushing and receiving. Although his night could've been even better had he not fumbled at the goal line in the first quarter, resulting in tight end Levine Toilolo falling on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, Freeman ultimately compensated with a 32-yard run to pay dirt during the fourth quarter. While it remains to be seen whether Tevin Coleman (concussion) will be cleared in time for this Sunday's trip to New Orleans, Freeman's stellar recent form should give his fantasy owners confidence ahead of a tough matchup. In Week 14 against the Saints, he rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Strong rushing performance in win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heads backfield in return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for typical workload•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't face limitations Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Clears protocol, will practice•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.