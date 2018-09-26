Falcons' Devonta Freeman: 'Trending up' in recovery from injury
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Freeman (knee) is "trending up" in his recovery, 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports. "[Freeman] will participate in some of the walk-throughs and [is] getting closer [to a return]," Quinn said.
While it's encouraging to hear that Freeman's condition is improving, Quinn didn't indicate if the running back will be able to return to full practice at any point this week, clouding his availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Freeman has missed the Falcons' last two games, affording Tevin Coleman a pair of turns as the team's lead back and allowing rookie Ito Smith to pick up increased snaps as Coleman's understudy.
