Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Two receiving scores in Week 6 loss

Freeman ran for 88 yards on 19 carries, and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-33 loss to Arizona.

The 27-year-old back has been coming on after a slow start to the season, accumulating an average output of 95.8 scrimmage yards over his past four outings, compared to 47.5 yards per game between Weeks 1 and 2. His pass-catching upside has gone through the roof, as Freeman now has 16 catches for 142 yards over Atlanta's past three games. He also has three receiving scores during that span, more than he had over his preceding 33 regular-season outings combined. In Week 7 Freeman will be facing a Rams defense that Sunday proved capable of holding a so-far dominant 49ers' ground attack to 99 team rushing yards.