Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Uncontested No. 1 back for Atlanta

Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed Sunday that Freeman is the unquestioned starting running back, while a contingent of Ito Smith, Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison battles for the No. 2 role behind him, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

No surprise here, Quinn is making a statement that there exists a clear divide in the Atlanta backfield -- it's Freeman, and then everyone else. Concern with Freeman is all about durability, as the two-time Pro Bowler has missed 16 games the past two years after sitting out just one game during his first three professional seasons. Freeman is a force to be reckoned with when healthy, illustrated by his output of 3,175 offensive yards and 27 total touchdowns in 31 games between 2015 and 2016. Reservations about his health, meanwhile, are somewhat dissuade by the fact that he was able to participate fully for the team's offseason program.