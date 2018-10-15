Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Unlikely to suit up Week 7
Freeman is unlikely to play next Monday against the Giants, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
With a Week 8 bye on the schedule, the Falcons may opt to hold Freeman out for a fifth time in six games. In the event he's ruled out again, the Falcons will turn to Tevin Coleman as the primary running back, with Ito Smith serving as a change-of-pace option.
