Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will be limited Thursday

Head coach Dan Quinn said Freeman (concussion) will be a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

His first overt sign of progress through the concussion protocol, Freeman may have reached his baseline testing marker, which allows a player to work out again. In the coming days, he'll focus on increasing his activity level while avoiding a recurrence of symptoms, but an independent neurologist still must clear Freeman before he can return to game action. The Falcons take the field Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT, so owners will have time to find a replacement if he doesn't make the requisite recovery.