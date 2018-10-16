Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will have groin surgery Thursday

Freeman will undergo groin surgery Thursday in Philadelphia, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn went into detail about Freeman's health Tuesday, when the running back was placed on IR. "Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area," Quinn told Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site. "As the week went on it continued so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks." As Quinn noted, Freeman will have a chance to return this season, which could happen as early as Week 15 versus the Cardinals. While Freeman focuses on his recovery, the Falcons will continue to use Tevin Coleman as the primary back and Ito Smith in a complementary role.