Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will practice Wednesday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman (knee) will "get a little bit of work" in during Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
It sounds like Freeman will be more active than he was during the Falcons' first practice of the week Tuesday, when he was listed as a non-participant due to the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers. Quinn added that he was "encouraged" about Freeman's status heading into the wild-card matchup with the Rams over the weekend, so it wouldn't appear that the running back is in any serious peril of missing that contest. The Falcons are likely just being cautious with Freeman in order to avoid an aggravation heading into the postseason.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Tallies receiving touchdown in win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Endures miserable outing versus Saints•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Totals 194 scrimmage yards Monday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Strong rushing performance in win•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heads backfield in return•
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...