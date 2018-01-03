Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will practice Wednesday

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman (knee) will "get a little bit of work" in during Wednesday's practice, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

It sounds like Freeman will be more active than he was during the Falcons' first practice of the week Tuesday, when he was listed as a non-participant due to the knee injury he sustained in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Panthers. Quinn added that he was "encouraged" about Freeman's status heading into the wild-card matchup with the Rams over the weekend, so it wouldn't appear that the running back is in any serious peril of missing that contest. The Falcons are likely just being cautious with Freeman in order to avoid an aggravation heading into the postseason.