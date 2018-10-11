Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will put in light workout

Coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman (foot) will take part in Thursday's walk-through practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons will relay later Thursday whether Freeman's involvement constituted full, limited or non-participation in their second practice of the week. Freeman was withheld from Wednesday's session with a bone bruise in his foot, which he apparently sustained at some point during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Steelers. Quinn noted that Freeman is still feeling sore, but was adamant the running back's setback wasn't a long-term concern. That being said, Freeman's availability for the Week 6 matchup with the Buccaneers still looks to be in some peril, potentially setting Tevin Coleman up for a leading role in the Atlanta backfield.