Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will undergo groin surgery

Freeman is slated for groin surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The impetus for the roster move has come to light, with surgery ordered up on the groin injury that emerged late last week. Freeman must spend eight weeks on IR before he can be considered for activation to the 53-man roster, meaning he may be able to return as early as Week 15 against the Cardinals if his recovery goes off without a hitch. In the meantime, Tevin Coleman will serve as the Falcons' No. 1 back while Ito Smith handles change-of-pace work.