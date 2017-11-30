Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't face limitations Sunday

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Freeman won't face any limitations Sunday against the Vikings in the running back's return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman essentially missed three full games with the concussion -- the second he's sustained this season -- as he played just two snaps in the Nov. 12 win over Dallas before departing. His medium-term hiatus paved the way for Tevin Coleman to pace the Falcons' running attack, with the Indiana product amassing 243 total yards and four touchdowns over the past three contests. Coleman should still hold a key role as a change-of-pace option out of the backfield, but given Quinn's comments, it's expected that Freeman will take on the larger snap share of the two runners, as was the case in every contest the latter has appeared this season with the exception of the Dallas game. With that in mind, Freeman's fantasy ceiling should be higher than Coleman's over the Falcons' final five outings of 2017.