Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't face limitations Sunday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Freeman won't face any limitations Sunday against the Vikings in the running back's return from a two-game absence due to a concussion, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Freeman essentially missed three full games with the concussion -- the second he's sustained this season -- as he played just two snaps in the Nov. 12 win over Dallas before departing. His medium-term hiatus paved the way for Tevin Coleman to pace the Falcons' running attack, with the Indiana product amassing 243 total yards and four touchdowns over the past three contests. Coleman should still hold a key role as a change-of-pace option out of the backfield, but given Quinn's comments, it's expected that Freeman will take on the larger snap share of the two runners, as was the case in every contest the latter has appeared this season with the exception of the Dallas game. With that in mind, Freeman's fantasy ceiling should be higher than Coleman's over the Falcons' final five outings of 2017.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Clears protocol, will practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play this week•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not taking contact Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Still in protocol, not practicing Wednesday•
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.