Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play Sunday
Freeman (knee) won't play Sunday against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
With Freeman out Sunday, Tevin Coleman is in line to start at running back for the Falcons in Week 2. Freeman will thus look to work his way back in time for the team's Sept. 23 tilt against the Saints.
