Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play this week

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Freeman (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, William McFadden of the team's official website reports.

Freeman was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, but it sounds like he didn't do much actual work Friday in the Falcons' final practice this week. The need for a multi-game absence doesn't come as a surprise, considering Freeman previously dealt with concussions in November 2015 and August of this year. Tevin Coleman will get another shot to lead the Atlanta backfield, with Terron Ward serving as the No. 2 option. Coleman logged 68 percent of the offensive snaps in a 34-31 win over the Seahawks last week, matching his career-high mark from the previous game. His 21 touches also equaled a career best that had been established the week prior in the game Freeman suffered his brain injury. The veteran back will hope to clear the NFL's concussion protocol in time for a Week 13 game against the Vikings.