Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play Week 7

Coach Dan Quinn ruled out Freeman (groin/foot) for next Monday's game against the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons' schedule includes a Week 8 bye, so the team clearly is holding Freeman out one more game with the hope the bone bruise in his foot is behind him. In his stead, Tevin Coleman will continue to lead the backfield, with Ito Smith mixing in on occasion.

More News
Our Latest Stories