Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play Week 7
Coach Dan Quinn ruled out Freeman (groin/foot) for next Monday's game against the Giants, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The Falcons' schedule includes a Week 8 bye, so the team clearly is holding Freeman out one more game with the hope the bone bruise in his foot is behind him. In his stead, Tevin Coleman will continue to lead the backfield, with Ito Smith mixing in on occasion.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Unlikely to suit up Week 7•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not spotted Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Listed as non-participant•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will put in light workout•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not in line for long-term absence•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6