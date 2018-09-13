Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Thursday

Freeman (knee) won't practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman's Week 2 availability has yet to be solidified, but coach Dan Quinn indicated that the Falcons should have a good idea of the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Panthers by Friday. If Freeman is limited at all or out this weekend, Tevin Coleman would be in line for an expanded role out of the Atlanta backfield.

