Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Wednesday
Freeman (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn relayed Wednesday that Freeman is dealing with some soreness and thus falls into the day-to-day category. Previous reports suggested that Freeman's injury isn't believed to be serious, but his absence from practice Wednesday means that his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. If Freeman is limited at all or out this weekend, added work would be in the cards for Tevin Coleman.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to play Week 2•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Avoids major injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Downplays knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Contained by Philadelphia defense•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Questionable to return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Gearing up for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...