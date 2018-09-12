Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't practice Wednesday

Freeman (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Dan Quinn relayed Wednesday that Freeman is dealing with some soreness and thus falls into the day-to-day category. Previous reports suggested that Freeman's injury isn't believed to be serious, but his absence from practice Wednesday means that his status will need to be monitored as Sunday's game against the Panthers approaches. If Freeman is limited at all or out this weekend, added work would be in the cards for Tevin Coleman.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...