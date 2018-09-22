Falcons' Dewey Jarvis: Promoted from practice squad

Jarvis joined the Falcons' active roster Saturday.

Jarvis, an undrafted free agent, landed on the Falcons' practice squad after the exhibition season. He has been promoted to the 53-man roster due to lack of depth at linebacker. It is unclear what type of workload he will see, but but he is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker.

