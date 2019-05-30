Falcons' Dieugot Joseph: Gets deal from Atlanta
Joseph agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Falcons, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Joseph has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted out of Florida International in 2017. Over the past 20 months, he's been a member of practice squads in four organizations (Bears, Ravens, Vikings and Jets). He'll now garner a look in Atlanta, but the 25-year-old is likely destined for a reserve role along the Falcons' offensive line even if he turns heads in OTAs, training camp and the preseason.
