Joseph signed a contract with Atlanta on Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph has bounced around the NFL since going undrafted out of Florida International, suiting up for the Bears, Ravens, Vikings and Jets practice squads over the past 20 months. Now granted a fresh start with the Falcons organization, Joseph aspires to turn heads in training camp and earn a spot on the active roster, though the 25-year-old offensive tackle is likely destined for a reserve role.

More News
Our Latest Stories