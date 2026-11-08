Deablo (forearm) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals in Madrid, Will McFadden of the Falcons; official site reports.

Since suffering a forearm injury during a Week 6 loss to the Bears, Deablo has missed the last two contests, and while he capped Week 9 prep with a questionable designation, his full session Friday signaled that he was closing in on a return to action. With that confirmed, he's a good bet to retake one of the starting inside linebacker spots in the Falcons defense, despite Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins holding down the fort in Deablo's absence.