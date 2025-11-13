Head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that Deablo (forearm) could return from injured reserve ahead of the Falcons' Week 12 clash against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 23, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Deablo was placed on injured reserve in late October after fracturing his forearm during the Falcons' Week 7 loss to the 49ers. Sunday's game against the Panthers will mark his fourth game missed due to his injury, which is the minimum number of games a player has to spend while on injured reserve. Deablo was an every-down linebacker when active, so his return would likely revert JD Bertrand to a rotational role on defense.