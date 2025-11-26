Falcons' Divine Deablo: Eight stops in return to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Deablo recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.
Deablo made his return to action after missing four games with a forearm injury, finishing third on the team in takedowns behind Dee Alford (10) and Kaden Elliss (9). The eight tackles were also a new season high for the linebacker, as he has now registered 32 total tackles (14 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed and a fumble recovery over seven contests this year.
