Deablo recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.

Deablo made his return to action after missing four games with a forearm injury, finishing third on the team in takedowns behind Dee Alford (10) and Kaden Elliss (9). The eight tackles were also a new season high for the linebacker, as he has now registered 32 total tackles (14 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed and a fumble recovery over seven contests this year.