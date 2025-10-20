Deablo is considered week-to-week due to a fractured forearm that he sustained during the Falcons' 20-10 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Deablo injured his forearm early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out after being evaluated by medical staff in the locker room. Further tests revealed a fracture that will require weeks to recover, which makes the 2021 third-rounder a candidate for injured reserve. JD Bertrand played a season-high 58 snaps on defense following Deablo's exit, and the former finished Sunday's loss with 10 tackles (four solo), which co-led the Falcons with Jessie Bates. Bertrand figures to start at inside linebacker alongside Kaden Elliss for as long as Deablo is sidelined.