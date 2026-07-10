Falcons' Divine Deablo: Green dot signals larger role

Deablo is set for expanded responsibilities on defense in the 2026 season, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Deablo has inherited the green dot from departed linebacker Kaden Ellis. Those communication duties not only keep him central to Atlanta's defense, but also create a path to steadier snaps and tackle opportunities. The 27-year-old impressed while healthy in his inaugural campaign with the Falcons last year, totaling 73 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, plus seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery across 13 regular-season games. With his expanded role, Deablo's value in IDP formats figures to grow in 2026.