Falcons' Divine Deablo: Held out of practice

Deablo (ankle) won't practice Monday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski says the veteran linebacker will return to the field soon, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

Deablo left practice Saturday with an ankle injury, but Stefanski indicated little concern about his availability going forward, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. The 27-year-old was given the green dot this offseason, setting him up for more responsibility on Atlanta's defense. Deablo played his first season with the Falcons in 2025 after spending his first four in Las Vegas, and he totaled 73 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, as well as seven pass deflections over 13 regular-season games.