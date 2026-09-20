Deablo was added to the Falcons' injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers due to an illness, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 28-year-old linebacker may have felt under the weather upon waking up Sunday, and his availability now looks like it could come down to a game-time decision leading up to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. In the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Steelers, Deablo played every defensive snap and finished with seven stops and one fumble recovery.