Deablo recorded 73 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and seven passes defensed across 13 regular-season games in 2025.

Despite missing four games this season due to a forearm injury, Deablo still ranked fourth on the Falcons in total tackles and tied for fourth in passes defensed. His impact on Atlanta's defense was evident, as the team allowed 29.8 points per game while he was sidelined, compared to just 21.7 when he was active. Under contract through next season, Deablo is expected to remain an integral portion of the Falcons' linebacker corps in 2026.