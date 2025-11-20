Deablo (forearm) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Deablo returned to action Wednesday for the first time since fracturing his left forearm in Week 7 at San Francisco, though he was held out of some drills. He donned a club over his hand to begin Atlanta's new week of preparation, something that he might be able to take into game action as soon as Sunday against New Orleans.