Deablo tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) in a 27-24 win against the Rams on Monday.

Deablo was Atlanta's leading tackler in the team's upset victory. The veteran linebacker reached double-digit stops in a game for the first time on the campaign, surpassing his previous season-high mark of eight tackles. A forearm injury cost Deablo four games earlier in the season, but he's suited up in every contest since Week 12 and has at least six stops in five of his past six games.