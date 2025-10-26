The Falcons placed Deablo (forearm) on injured reserve Saturday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

By being placed on IR, Deablo will be forced to sit for at least four games, though his absence will likely be longer while he recovers from a fractured forearm that he sustained in Week 7 against the 49ers. JD Bertrand is expected to fill in at inside linebacker for as long as Deablo is sidelined. Deablo is eligible to be activated from IR as early as Week 12 against the Saints on Sunday, Nov. 23.